IVCC faculty participate in 5-week seminar on Russia, Eastern Europe

Illinois Valley Community College faculty across numerous disciplines are participating in a five-week seminar on Russia and Eastern Europe.

The seminar, which meets for three hours a week for five weeks, offers faculty the opportunity to learn about the region from scholars provided by the Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute at Indiana University, a partner on the grant.

Amanda Cook Fesperman, coordinator of International and Multicultural Education at IVCC and the grant writer, said participating faculty have committed to working over the summer to develop two-week modules on the region for their classes.

The goal is to improve student global competencies by infusing global materials across campus. Participants teach math, biology, geography, political science, history, psychology, computers, economics, CAD, education and business.

The $10,000 grant was awarded in 2019 to The IVCC Office of International/Multicultural Education but programming was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. However, interest in the region has increased because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which broke out as the final plans for the institute were developed.

IVCC also welcomed other member schools in the Midwest Institute for International/Intercultural Studies and faculty representing more than 20 midwestern colleges are participating via Zoom.

The initiative is overseen by the MIIIE, a consortium of community colleges dedicated to faculty development on global topics.

IVCC will use the grant to support global awareness in coursework and will host the 2023 MIIIE Spring Conference for faculty to share their work.

IVCC remains a great place for academic research and scholarship and the grant allows faculty to stay current on global affairs, said Cook Fesperman.

“Our students are the ultimate beneficiaries of this work as our classes prepare them for the global marketplace.”