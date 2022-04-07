5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Music, art and history activities set for the weekend

1 - Jam into spring Friday night in Streator. Jammin’ at the Clock is hosting a Steppin’ Into Spring concert at the Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St., as a fundraiser for its downtown Streator summer concert series. Noreen Stark, one of the star vocalists of last year’s Motown band, is returning with powerful vocals and her bluesy, jazzy, rhythm and blues sound. Stark performed the songs of Etta James, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin and others in previous shows. The Silver Fox opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Grant Street Grocery, 402 W. Grant St, and Lori’s Mailboxes, 1215 N. Bloomington St.

2 - Check out some local art Friday night in Peru. NCI ARTworks will host 30 local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a mega-opening reception 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St. It is free and open to the public. The work of 30 local artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the NCI ARTworks Gallery beginning Friday. Ranging from woodworkers to watercolorists and fabric artists to metal, glass and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery.

3 - Shop for causes Saturday in Peru and Utica. One more sale day has been added to the record-setting Cops 4 Cancer UNFI truckload sale fundraiser. The sale will continue 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, inside the former JC Penney store in the Peru Mall on Route 251. Also, Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host its 23rd annual Building and Care Fund Auction 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Grand Bear Resort, 2643 N. Route 178, Utica. Doors open at 4 p.m., followed by pre-auction activities and wine pull from 4 to 7, the silent auction tables will begin to close at 5:30 and the live auction will begin at 7.

4 - Learn about Abraham Lincoln on Saturday in Ottawa. “Abraham Lincoln: From Obscurity to Greatness (Illinois and Lincoln, 1830 to 1861)” is scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. The presentation consists of a first-person portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in period dress, speaking with the audience about his Illinois years of 1830 to 1861. Tickets are required for this free event, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be picked up in person at the front Circulation Desk.

5 - Hunt for eggs in various locations this weekend across La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties. A full listing is published. Egg hunts aren’t limited to children. There is an adult Easter egg hunt scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at Sock’s Place, 111 E. Main St., sponsored by the Wyanet Community Club.