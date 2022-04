The Utica Knights of Columbus donated $900 on Friday, March 25, 2022, to Special Olympics, Lighted Way, Horizon House and Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development in Utica. Gathered for the checks presentation were (front from left) Carol Fesco, director of development at Horizon House of the Illinois Valley; Tracy Beattie, president of Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy & Child Development; and Brittany Muller, of Lighted Way; (back) Utica Knights of Columbus members Mike Brown, Joe Bernadoni, Rick Friedrich, Jim Polizzi and Don Petre. Money raised was from the annual Tootsie Roll sales every Columbus Day weekend in October. (Scott Anderson)