Illinois Valley Animal Rescue hosts 23rd annual Building and Care Fund Auction

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host its 23rd annual Building and Care Fund Auction 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Grand Bear Resort, 2643 N. Route 178, Utica.

Doors open at 4 p.m., followed by pre-auction activities and wine pull from 4 to 7, the silent auction tables will begin to close at 5:30 and the live auction will begin at 7.

Live and silent auctions include home and yard items, sports items, children’s items, tools, small appliances, gourmet food items, gift baskets, restaurant certificates, housewares, furniture, electronics, game systems and jewelry. IVAR will preview items on its Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation, or drop off items, call Paula at 815-993-8594 or Chris at 815-791-1059.

IVAR’s mission is to rescue, provide care and comfort for abused, neglected and homeless animals in the Illinois Valley area through its care center, foster homes and veterinarian sources, among other services. Go to https://www.illinoisvalleyanimalrescue.net/home.html for more information.