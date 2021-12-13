Tip line, $10,000 reward set in Jelani Day case

The Jelani Day Joint Task Force has set up a social media campaign to identify new leads into what led to his death.

Additionally, the task force is releasing an investigative poster on the FBI’s Seeking Information website requesting tips from the public and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence in this case. Investigators believe the full cooperation of the public and Day’s close contacts may be key to understanding the facts and circumstances surrounding Day’s death.

The task force — made up of the Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and Illinois State Police — asks the public to submit tips, even anonymously, via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day was reported missing Aug. 25 after failing to return messages from a professor and family. Subsequent investigation determined Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 at a retail establishment near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and General Electric Road in Bloomington. Law enforcement agencies conducted extensive ground and aerial searches following Day’s disappearance. His body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River in Peru, and was identified Sept. 23.

Day’s family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump have said they want the FBI to take full control of the investigation into what happened to the 25-year-old.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has said Day’s cause of death was drowning with no signs of struggle, but Peru police have confirmed the investigation continues into how he may have drowned. Day’s cellphone was found and was sent for forensic analysis, authorities said Nov. 12.