Missing phone found in Jelani Day case

Jelani Day’s cellphone was found and was sent for forensic analysis, La Salle County authorities confirmed to ABC7 News in Chicago on Friday.

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru, after he was reported missing Aug. 25. His vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru.

Other items such as his wallet, his clothes and an ISU lanyard also were found previously in the La Salle-Peru area.

Day’s phone may be an important piece to figuring out what happened to him. With his phone, authorities may be able to determine who he communicated with and where he may have traveled prior to his death.

On Thursday, Jelani Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, referenced a man’s Facebook post. The man said someone he knew found her son’s phone and turned it into Walmart, only to discover it was Day’s phone. Day’s mother does not believe he harmed himself, noting he was a good swimmer, loved life and did not have depression.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Day’s cause of death was drowning with no signs of struggle, but Peru police have confirmed the investigation into how he may have drowned continues. The Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are working together to solve the case.