Jelani Day case: Family seeks info, as items yet to be found in investigation

Jelani Day’s family said Tuesday during a march in Peru questions remained in regard to the Illinois State University graduate student’s death.

For instance, authorities in the multi-jurisdictional investigation still are seeking Day’s license plates and phone. Anyone with information related to the case report it by calling 815-433-2161.

That is why Day’s family, along with U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Chicago), is seeking the FBI to take the lead in the case. Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said the FBI has been given all files from the multi-jurisdictional unit investigating Day’s case to analyze, but the FBI has said it isn’t going to take over the case.

“I need the investigative unit of the FBI to take over,” said Carmen Bolden Day in a Facebook post. “They have not, I repeat they have not taken over.”

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Two days after he he was last seen, Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru.

The FBI told the multi-jurisdictional unit the federal agency will assist in all matters but will not take over the lead of the case. The Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police have all been working together in the death investigation. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has said the cause of Day’s death is a drowning, but authorities said the investigation continues into how it occurred. Day’s family doesn’t believe Day would have harmed himself, also noting he was a good swimmer.