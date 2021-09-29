Man in video not involved with Jelani Day case, La Salle County Sheriff says

The man in the video the Peru Police Department posted Sept. 23 on its Facebook has been identified, and he is not a suspect or any longer a person of interest in the Jelani Day death investigation, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“This individual was subsequently located, interviewed and it has been confirmed he is not a suspect or any longer a person of interest,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss. “It has been verified the individual was in the area pursuant to his employment.”

The investigation continues with the Multi-Jurisdictional Unit consisting of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, Diss said.

Day, 25, an Illinois State University graduate student, was identified as the body found dead Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25, was identified through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s vehicle was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard also have been reported found in the La Salle-Peru area.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161. Day’s cause of death is unknown at this point, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.