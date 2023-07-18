Spring Valley enacts new burning rules

The Spring Valley City Council amended Monday its burning rules for residents, effective immediately.

Among the rules enacted, burning in barrels will be forbidden. Burning will be limited to yard waste, such as branches, leaves and lawn debris.

Burning will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in April, May, September and November. It will not be allowed on Saturdays when Hall High School hosts a home football game.

Recreational fires will be allowed. These fires can be contained in a grill, outdoor burner or pit.

The City Council intends to update its Facebook page informing residents of the new rules.

While the burning amendments go into effect immediately, Deputy Police Chief Sarah Kinkin said residents will be warned first of offenses before citations are issued.