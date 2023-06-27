La Salle permits door-to-door children’s book salesman

La Salle residents may be visited by a door-to-door salesman selling children’s books.

The City Council approved a solicitors application for Jonathan Hancock, of Southwestern Advantage, to sell books to residents until the end of August.

In order to receive approval, Hancock had to pay for a $100 application fee, provide a state sales tax certificate, a written receipt, a $2,000 surety bond and a copy of his driver’s license. Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said the city has not had any issues with this salesman or his company.

Mayor Jeff Grove had to supply the tiebreaking vote for approval. Aldermen Jerry Reynolds, Jim Bacidore and Joe Jeppson voted against allowing the door-to-door solicitor, while aldermen Bob Thompson, Jordan Crane and John “Doc” Lavieri voted in favor of the application.

Reynolds said he is against all door-to-door sales people, because it alarms residents.

Two weeks ago, the La Salle City Council rejected a solicitors application from IGS Energy. Smudzinski said the police department had issued a citation to that solicitor, leading the council to vote against their application.

Attorney Jim McPhedran said at that time the council can deny an application if it has a reason to do so, but if it denies applications without reason, the solicitor could challenge it legally based on some rights to free commerce.

The door-to-door salesman, however, can not approach a house with a “no solicitors” sign. La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St., offers these signs to residents. Call 815-223-3755 for more information. Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said the Hancock agreed not to approach any homes with a “no solicitors” sign.