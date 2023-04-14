It’s official: The Bean Box is coming to Utica

The Bean Box received the OK to open a new location in Utica.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted 5-0 (Trustee Kylie Mattioda was absent) to approve petitions by Chris and Ann Duffy, who want to place an “Airstream-style” trailer across from the village police department for drive-up and walk-up coffee service.

Chris Duffy had said previously the effort is a partnership with the owner of the Bean Box, which operates coffee stands in La Salle and Spring Valley, and with similar products offered.

The Village Board approved, though they were wary of setting a precedent that would usher in food trucks. Ann Duffy assured the board food preparation was off the table.

“The trailer is not equipped to make food so that is not happening,” she said. “It can’t.”

Instead, the business will include some pre-packaged snacks. Customers typically will be in and out within 2 minutes.