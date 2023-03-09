Rep. Lauren Underwood pays a visit to the Village of Ladd

Rep. Lauren Underwood visited to the Village of Ladd, located in her newly redrawn district, on Friday, Feb. 24.

During her visit, Village Officials shared their concerns about attracting businesses and keeping their electric distribution system operational.

According to Village Clerk Rhonda Bezely, Underwood gave suggestions on applying for grants to help with a new Village Hall, as the current building is over 100 years old.

Underwood also participated in conversations surrounding the village’s needs how she can help moving forward.