Waltham to start 2023-24 school year on Aug. 16

Waltham parents can put a big red circle on their August calendar: Wednesday the 16th is when students return to school.

Wednesday, the Waltham Elementary School Board approved a tentative calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Kristi Eager said she aligned the Christmas break (Dec. 22-Jan. 8; students return Jan. 9) and spring break (March 29-April 5) to align with La Salle-Peru High School and its feeder schools.

The last day of school will be May 24, unless snow days push dismissal into June.

Separately, anyone looking to buy a few acres in Waltham Township should watch for a chance to buy the cleared parcel where Waltham North School had been located

Last month, the La Salle County Board voted down a request by Waltham Township for American Rescue Plan Act funds to acquire the former school property for green space.

So Eager said it’s on to plan B: put the acreage out for private bid. Eager said she knows of potential buyers.

In other matters, the board:

Set graduation for 7 p.m. May 24

Renewed the policy allowing Waltham employees who live outside the district but to enroll their children at Waltham

Next meets Thursday, March 23, moved from the third Wednesday