Utica spurns western wear store

Utica might not be getting a western apparel store, after all.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission and Village Board cast separate votes denying a proposal by the owners of Western Cattle Company Factory Outlet, which proposed moving from Peru to the former Mill Street Market. The sticking point this time was a proposal to sell package goods along with hats and boots.

“Not only is it overkill,” Trustee Jim Schrader said, noting how much liquor already is available in Utica, “but the business just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Earlier this summer it looked as if the store was a go. In July, the Utica Planning Commission recommended approval of petitions, which were sent back to the drawing board after an issue arose concerning food sales. (submitted photo)

Schrader joined a 4-2 vote to deny, with Trustees John Schweickert and Kylie Mattioda breaking with the board to support the petition.

Thursday, the Planning Commission reversed its support and voted 2-1 against the petition. Planning Commissioner Doug Gift favored bringing apparel into Utica but Commissioners Mike Brown and Andy Skoog opposed more package liquor sales.

“This (petition) has changed numerous times,” Skoog said, adding later, “This thing has been a mess since day one.”

After the votes, petitioner Robert Martens told the board, “Thank you,” but then left the building immediately without comment.

In other matters, the board: