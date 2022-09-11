IL Supreme Court announces vacancy for at-large circuit judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit

Justice Lisa Holder White of the Supreme Court of Illinois has begun an application process for a Circuit Judge, at-large vacancy in the Tenth Judicial Circuit.

The Tenth Judicial Circuit includes Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Stark and Tazewell counties.

The vacancy will be created by the retirement of Judge Michael D. Risinger on Nov. 30. Judge Risinger has been a Circuit Judge since 2010.

Under the Illinois Constitution, judicial vacancies are filled by Supreme Court appointment. The application process will lead to the final Court approval. Notice of the vacancy has been posted in the courthouses throughout the Circuit.

The application form and instructions may be obtained by visiting the Illinois Supreme Court’s website at www.illinoiscourts.gov and following the instructions in the Latest News scroller announcing the Tenth Judicial Circuit vacancy. Deadline for submission of an application is Sept. 28.

The applications will undergo an evaluation and screening process. The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the first Monday in December following the Nov. 2024 general election.

To be eligible for consideration for appointment, the applicant must be a lawyer licensed to practice law in Illinois. For more information, contact Chris Bonjean, Communications Director to the Illinois Supreme Court at 312-793-2323 or cbonjean@illinoiscourts.gov.