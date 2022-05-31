Marshall and Putnam counties seek public input during June 16 meeting

The North Central Illinois Council of Governments will host a public meeting on the updated 2022 Marshall-Putnam Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau office at 509 Front St., Henry.

The meeting also is available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81740256049 at the meeting ID of 817 4025 6049 or by calling 1-312-626-6799.

The new plan is an update to the 2015 NHMP for Marshall and Putnam counties. The public is invited to attend to learn about the plan and to provide feedback on the update before it is submitted for approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In order for a county or municipality to receive federal funding for pre-disaster mitigation or flood mitigation assistance funds, the county must have an adopted and approved FEMA Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to identify the types of natural hazards that impact a jurisdiction, to assess each jurisdiction’s vulnerability to those hazards and to formulate mitigation strategies that will lessen the severity of natural disasters by protecting human life and property.

Every five years, plans must be reviewed and updated to remain active.

The 2022 plan is available at ncicg.org/planning-services/natural-hazard-mitigation-plans/marshall-putnam-natural-hazard-mitigation-plan-nhmp/.

For more information about the 2022 Marshall-Putnam Counties Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan and update process, call Kevin Lindeman at 815-433-5830, email klindeman@ncicg.org or visit ncicg.org.