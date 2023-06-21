Retiring Mendota High School superintendent honored for 27 years with the district

Mendota High School Superintendent Jeff Prusator said goodbye Tuesday after serving the school district for 27 years.

His career spanned three districts, including 19 years as superintendent. After the school board meeting, a retirement reception was conducted in the library to present him with a plaque and accolades.

Retiring Superintendent Jeff Prusator (left) receives a plaque Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for his years of service to Mendota High School from Board President Jim Lauer. (Charles Van Horn)

“I think we’ve accomplished quite a few capital projects that are beneficial to our students and our community,” Prusator said. “Financially I believe we are on very solid ground.”

Prusator and older siblings Bob and Todd grew up in Tiskilwa and were raised knowing a thing or two about school administration from their father Bob, who retired as a Tiskilwa superintendent in 1990. All three boys continued with careers in education. Bob Prusator retired from the Dakota School District as superintendent in 2016. Brother Todd Prusator retired in 2018 as superintendent of Rochelle.

Hannah Mann, reporter (left) and Leah Stamberger, president (center) with the Mendota FFA present an appreciation plaque Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to Mendota High School Superintendent Jeff Prusator (right) for his continued support of agriculture. (Charles Van Horn)

During his career, Jeff Prusator oversaw the construction of the complete athletic complex, enhancing of the agriculture buildings and the improved vocational walkway. Academically, he oversaw the implementation of the Common Core Learning Standards and the incorporation of technology into daily use for the district.

“He trusted us, we trusted him,” said Board President Jim Lauer, “and that is, in my opinion, why we all worked well together.”

It was announced in June of 2020 that Mendota High School principal Denise Aughenbaugh will become the next Superintendent. She has been with district since 2004.

“As the district moves on without his physical presence, he has left his fingerprints all over this district” Aughenbaugh said. “Everyone in the district is in a much better position moving forward for having both worked with Jeff and learned from him.”