A public hearing on a proposed amended school budget for Ladd Community Consolidated School District for the 2022-2023 school year will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the school library, located at 232 E. Cleveland St.

The proposed amended school budget is available for public inspection in the superintendent’s office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through June 20 .