Putnam County School District bus incident under investigation

Putnam County School District 535 Superintendent Clayton Theisinger sent a letter to parents and families on May 12 saying the school was informed of a “serious situation” that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the dark blue bus near the end of its regularly-scheduled route. In accordance with district procedure, Theisinger and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and all students were deemed safe.

Theisinger’s letter said the district is limited in sharing additional information as officials continue to investigate the incident along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Johannes Bus Services.

“The safety and security of our students is paramount and the district will take any and all necessary steps in response,” Theisinger said in the letter.

While no specifics on the incident were shared, Theisinger said a new driver would be placed on the dark blue bus starting on Monday, May 15.

The district said it will share more information on the incident “as it is deemed appropriate.”