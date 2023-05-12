4 Putnam County High School students win 2023 Hopkins Alumni Scholarships

Four Granville Township students have been selected to receive Hopkins Alumni Scholarship awards of $2,500 each to be used at the school of their choice. The 2023 recipients are Andrew Pyszka, Kaitlyn Brannon, Lauren Faletti and Nicholas Currie.

Pyszka is the son of Debra and David Pyszka, of Granville. His family includes one brother and one sister. During his four years at Putnam County High School he participated in baseball, basketball, golf and FFA. He plans to attend St. Charles Community College to participate in baseball, then transfer to a four-year institution and pursue a degree in engineering.

Brannon is the daughter of Andrea and Sean Brannon, of Granville. Her family includes two siblings. During her four years at PCHS she participated in National Honors Society. She has service activities of helping at PCEF fundraisers and little Pantera camps. Brannon has completed one year of college at Illinois Valley Community College and after completing her associate degree will transfer to a four-year university with a degree in biochemistry/psychology.

Faletti is the daughter of Melissa and Steven Faletti, of Mark. Her family includes one sibling. During her four years at PCHS she participated in National Honors Society Panteras, Student Council and Interact. She plans are to major in psychology and horticulture at Purdue University.

Currie is the son of Gretchen and Scott Currie, of Granville. His family includes three older brothers. During his four years at PCHS he participated in National Honors Society, Interact, FFA and baseball. His plans are to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to study mechanical engineering as well as play on the baseball team.