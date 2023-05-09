Putnam County Spanish students hear from guest speaker Maria Balestri

On April 26, the Putnam County High School Spanish IV students heard from guest speaker Maria Balestri about her life story of being a Peter Pan child.

In 1962, Balestri’s parents sent her and her sister, ages 14 and 16, to the U.S. from Cuba. At that time many Cuban parents who feared indoctrination and the Cuban government would send their children to the U.S.

From December 1960 to October 1962, more than 14,000 Cuban youth arrived in the U.S. This was the largest recorded exodus of unaccompanied minors in the Western Hemisphere, later titled Operation Peter Pan.

Balestri and her sister arrived in Florida and stayed at the Homestead Air Force Base while awaiting to be placed in foster care. With the fear of being separated from her sister, an uncle took them in that lived in Minneapolis.

A few months later, they were adopted by a foster family. Three years later, May 1965, Balestri and her sister were reunited with their parents when they came on a Humanitarian Visa to the U.S.

Balestri later enrolled at St. Benedictine College for Women and met her future husband at St. John’s University. Balestri and her husband moved to the Illinois Valley and raised their three children.

Balestri taught Spanish at La Salle-Peru Township High School for 20 years before retiring after teaching at Dimmick Community Consolidated School District for six years.