Peru Walmart partners with Putnam County’s preschool program to provide spring fun

On Tuesday, April 4, managers of the Peru Walmart partnered with the Putnam County Primary School’s preschool program to provide a day of spring activities for more than 80 students.

The day’s activities included an egg decorating station, a motor station with sack and egg races, a cookie decorating station and a spring glasses/headband station.

The volunteer event included help from many Walmart representatives include Cathy Kalisiak, Scott Olson, Matt Tyson, Belinda Wetzell, Andrea Love and the parent of a preschool student, Maria Krowlek.

“Walmart has provided so much for out preschooler students this year,” Teacher Michelle Edens said. “We have been able to do some amazing things with our students thanks to some generous donations from Walmart. I think this outreach event will be a day that our kiddos remember for years to come.”

Edens added that Krowlek has been instrumental in providing needed materials and supplies throughout the school year. Krowlek, along with her colleagues at Walmart came together to make the day a reality for both the morning and afternoon preschool classes.

“We want our customers and the community to know that we will be there for them outside of the building, supporting them in any way that we can,” Krowlek said. “Each year, Walmart donates $15,000 to local charities such as Cops 4 Cancer, United Way, Shop with a Cop and IVAR. Volunteering and giving back to charities, as well as local schools, is a big priority.”