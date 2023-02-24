Putnam County High School to host Freshman Open House on March 2

Putnam County High School will be hosting a Freshman Open House for all current eighth graders who will be transitioning to the high school for the 2023-24 school year.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

All incoming students are encouraged to attend with their parents/guardians. Course registration and general expectations will be presented by administration, student representatives and other personnel.

The evening will serve as the primary opportunity to review the registration process and expectations as the child moves from junior high to high school.

For any questions regarding the event, contact the high school at 815-882-2800, ext. 4.