Putnam County 535 receives improved ISBE School Report Cards

Putnam County School District 535 has received its most recent 2022 school report cards from the Illinois State Board of Education. These reports serve as an overall indication of the school’s state-wide standing.

These ratings vary from comprehensive, to targeted, to commendable, to exemplary.

They are an indicator of how schools are serving students and performing on measures of academic proficiency, academic growth, absenteeism, school culture, graduation rates and other contributing factors.

Putnam County Primary School and Putnam County Elementary School both received an exemplary rating, indicating the schools’ standing in the top 10% of all primary and elementary schools in Illinois.

This year marks the third consecutive year the primary school received this recognition and the first time since summative designations became the standard that the elementary school received the recognition. 2022 marked the first time in the district’s history that two of its four schools were rated as exemplary.

As three consecutive years of being rated as a targeted school, Putnam County Junior High has achieved a commendable rating. This increase indicates that there are no underperforming student groups and the school has progressed its academic growth.

The Putnam County High School has also received a commendable rating for its fourth consecutive year. Part of the school’s consideration for this rating included its 90% graduation rate which is above the state rate for the first time since 2019 and the highest is has been in the past five years.

“This amazing feat would not have been possible without the dedicated service and attention to students by each member of the team at PC #535,” Superintendent Clayton Theisinger said. “I believe this accomplishment is only the beginning of greater success as we forge ahead with continued learning and teaching improvements at all four schools.”