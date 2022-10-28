Putnam County School District announces November menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, applesauce and milk

Thursday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Monday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 8

No school – Election Day

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Pop-tart or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag, fruit, baked dessert, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk

Friday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven fried, pickles, fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bits, vegetable medley, fruit, pudding and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, hot apples and cinnamon ice cream and milk

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, Go-Gurt, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken gravy over biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 23

No school

Thursday, Nov. 24

No school - Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

No school

Monday, Nov. 28

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, frozen dessert and milk