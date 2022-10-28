October 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Putnam County School District announces November menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, applesauce and milk

Thursday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Monday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 8

No school – Election Day

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Pop-tart or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag, fruit, baked dessert, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk

Friday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven fried, pickles, fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bits, vegetable medley, fruit, pudding and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, hot apples and cinnamon ice cream and milk

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, Go-Gurt, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken gravy over biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 23

No school

Thursday, Nov. 24

No school - Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

No school

Monday, Nov. 28

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, frozen dessert and milk