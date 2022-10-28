Putnam County School District announces November menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, applesauce and milk
Thursday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fruit and milk
Friday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk
Monday, Nov. 7
Breakfast: Donut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 8
No school – Election Day
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Pop-tart or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag, fruit, baked dessert, fruit and milk
Thursday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk
Friday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit and milk
Monday, Nov. 14
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven fried, pickles, fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza bits, vegetable medley, fruit, pudding and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, hot apples and cinnamon ice cream and milk
Thursday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Friday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, Go-Gurt, fruit and milk
Monday, Nov. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken gravy over biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 23
No school
Thursday, Nov. 24
No school - Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 25
No school
Monday, Nov. 28
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, frozen dessert and milk