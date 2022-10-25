October 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Putnam County High School to present “Clue: On Stage” starting Nov. 17

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students

By Shaw Local News Network
Putnam County High School will be presenting Clue: On Stage from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Putnam County High School Auditorium. Back row (Left to right): Tyler Bienemann, Mavrick Holocker, Triston Walter, Garrett Luke, Eric Vipond, Tucker Gualandi, and Daric Wiesbrock. Middle row: Teaghan Sarver, Mayra Macias, Phoebe Kammer, and Caitlyn Sager. Front row: Madison Wasilewski, Anna Sandberg, and Lisa Myres.

Putnam County High School will be presenting Clue: On Stage from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Putnam County High School Auditorium. Back row (Left to right): Tyler Bienemann, Mavrick Holocker, Triston Walter, Garrett Luke, Eric Vipond, Tucker Gualandi, and Daric Wiesbrock. Middle row: Teaghan Sarver, Mayra Macias, Phoebe Kammer, and Caitlyn Sager. Front row: Madison Wasilewski, Anna Sandberg, and Lisa Myres. (Photo Provided by Putnam County School District)

Putnam County High School will be presenting “Clue: On Stage” from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Putnam County High School Auditorium.

The play, based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price.

The show is described as a murder-mystery comedy thriller that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead.

Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard and other guests as they attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students, 18 and younger, and may be purchased by calling PCHS at 815-882-2800, option 4.

For information, contact Natalie Hulstrom at hulstromn@pcschools535.org or 815-882-2800.