Putnam County High School to present “Clue: On Stage” starting Nov. 17

Putnam County High School will be presenting “Clue: On Stage” from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Putnam County High School Auditorium.

The play, based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price.

The show is described as a murder-mystery comedy thriller that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead.

Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard and other guests as they attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students, 18 and younger, and may be purchased by calling PCHS at 815-882-2800, option 4.

For information, contact Natalie Hulstrom at hulstromn@pcschools535.org or 815-882-2800.