September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Putnam County School District announces October menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. The menu is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pretzels, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hamburger on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, frozen juice cup and milk

Friday, Oct. 7

Teacher Institute – No Student Attendance

Monday, Oct. 10

Columbus Day – No School

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, garlic breadstick, corn, peaches and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and salsa; apple slices, Rice Krispies Treats and milk

Friday, Oct. 14

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Monday, Oct. 17

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, Go-Gurt and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Friday, Oct. 21

Parent-Teacher Conferences – No student attendance

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, mixed vegetables, fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, corn, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, oven potatoes, fruit, pudding and milk

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Monday, Oct. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, halloween treat and milk