Putnam County School District announces October menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. The menu is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 3
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pretzels, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, frozen juice cup and milk
Friday, Oct. 7
Teacher Institute – No Student Attendance
Monday, Oct. 10
Columbus Day – No School
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, garlic breadstick, corn, peaches and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, fruit, brownie and milk
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and salsa; apple slices, Rice Krispies Treats and milk
Friday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Monday, Oct. 17
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, Go-Gurt and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk
Friday, Oct. 21
Parent-Teacher Conferences – No student attendance
Monday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza bites, mixed vegetables, fruit, sherbet and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, corn, chips, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, oven potatoes, fruit, pudding and milk
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk
Monday, Oct. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, halloween treat and milk