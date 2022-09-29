Putnam County School District announces October menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. The menu is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pretzels, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hamburger on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, frozen juice cup and milk

Friday, Oct. 7

Teacher Institute – No Student Attendance

Monday, Oct. 10

Columbus Day – No School

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, garlic breadstick, corn, peaches and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and salsa; apple slices, Rice Krispies Treats and milk

Friday, Oct. 14

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Monday, Oct. 17

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, Go-Gurt and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Friday, Oct. 21

Parent-Teacher Conferences – No student attendance

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, mixed vegetables, fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, corn, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, oven potatoes, fruit, pudding and milk

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Monday, Oct. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, halloween treat and milk