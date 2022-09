The Grace S. Davis Scholarship recipients for 2022-2023 have been announced.

This year’s recipients include Mackenzie Edens, Hunter Witzman, Lexie Rothchild, Cassie Johnson, Jacob Wiesbrock, Taylor Lenkaitis, Emma Edens, Gabbie Smith, Parker Witzman, Jimmy Baele, Drake Smith, Lilian Sandberg and Jaden Trone.

The recipients are required to live in Hope or Magnolia Township and maintain a full-time student status, have good scholastic ability and good moral character.