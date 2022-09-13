September 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Putnam County School District 535 announces new hires

By Shaw Local News Network

Brea Schorn, a student at Putnam County High School, participates in the new induction of National Honor Society members as a current member. (PCR photo)

Putnam County School District 535 announced it’s recent hires from the end of the 2021-22 and the beginning of the 2022-23 school years.

The district’s new hires are as follows:

Natalie Lindig

Position: PCPS and PCES Music

Hometown: Ottawa

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Bachelor’s in Music Education and Bachelor’s in Music Performance

Why PC 535: “PC’s core values and goals align with my own. I could tell right off the bat that this would be a supportive and welcoming environment. I could also tell that PC values the arts, and that is extremely important to have that administrative support as a music teacher.”

Hobbies: “Yoga, reading, Netflix, playing flute and piano”

Lisa Goddard

Position: PCJH English-Language Arts Teacher

Hometown: Peru

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Why PC 535: “PC is a great school district and I wanted to be part of the team.”

Hobbies: “Watching movies, going out to dinner, motorcycle rides and traveling”

Amy Olson

Position: PCES 4th Grade Teacher

Hometown: New Bedford

College: Augustana College and Illinois State University

Degree: Elementary Education and Curriculum & Instruction

Why PC 535: “I have a lot of respect for the education system here having my kids educated in the District.”

Hobbies: “Reading, watching sports and true crime shows”

Rebecca Wiesbrock

Position: PCPS Paraprofessional

Hometown: Granville

College: Bradley University

Degree: Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Management with concentration in Human Resource, minor in Creative Writing

Why PC 535: “I graduated from PC and my children go to PC – we love PC!”

Hobbies: “Baseball (Go White Sox), PC sports, running a legodrive for Children’s Hospital of Illinois, baking and decorating cakes, fishing, music and time with my family”

Gina Urnikis

Position: PCPS and PCES School Social Worker

Hometown: Hennepin

College: Illinois State University and Aurora University

Degree: Bachelor’s in Social Work and Master’s in Social Work with specialization in School Social Work

Why PC 535: I am from the community and am passionate to help the children of our community continue to grow and succeed.

Hobbies: “Fishing, reading and spending time with my daughter”

Brianna Legner

Position: PCES and PCHS Speech-Language Pathologist

Hometown: Princeton

College: University of Illinois

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing and Master of Arts in Speech and Hearing

Why PC 535: “I chose Putnam County because I wanted to return to the area and serve local students and families. I grew up close to Putnam County and heard nothing but great things about this district. I believe the values and relationships are strong in a small rural district where the staff know and care about each other and their students. I was honored to be hired as the new Speech Pathologist and I look forward to a wonderful school year.”

Hobbies: “Distance running, playing the piano, shopping and hanging out with family and friends”

Becca Herrmann

Position: PCJH Special Education Teacher

Hometown: Spring Valley

College: IVCC, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University

Degree: Communications and Special Education

Why PC 535: “I wanted to teach junior high to high school age. It is close to home, and since the community is similar to mine I knew I would feel welcomed.”

Hobbies: “Watching sports, golf, cooking, reading and Wordle/Quordle”

Katie Bratkovich

Position: PCHS Social Studies Teacher

Hometown: Peru

College: IVCC and Eastern Illinois University

Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a Teaching Certificate for Social Studies

Why PC 535: “My dad used to substitute teach in the district and always had positive things to say about the district. When I saw that there was a position open for Social Studies, I applied right away. I am very happy that I did.”

Hobbies: “Cooking, reading and keeping up with the latest trends in makeup”

Christian Harris

Position: PCJH Science Teacher

Hometown: Hennepin

College: Northern Illinois University

Degree: Bachelor’s of Science

Why PC 535: “There’s no place like home, and PC is home to me!”

Hobbies: “Watching movies, playing basketball and working out”

Amanda Bank

Position: PCHS Agriculture Teacher

Hometown: Paxton

College: Illinois State University and The University of Illinois

Degree: Bachelor in Agriculture Communications and Leadership –Master of Science in Agriculture Education

Why PC 535: “After relocating to the Illinois Valley area in April, I saw PC’s need for an agriculture instructor. I’ve always had a passion for educating our youth in agriculture and promoting agricultural careers, which I didn’t do in communications and marketing roles before, so making the change to education felt like a natural fit!”

Hobbies: “Photography, warm weather and spending time with my little family”

Jamie Munson

Position: School Nurse

Hometown: Princeton

College: IVCC and Chamberlain College of Nursing

Degree: Bachelors in Nursing

Why PC 535: “I chose the PC school district because I am also from a small town, and enjoy getting to know most of the students in the district. I’m so excited to be back this year!”

Hobbies: “Working out, baking, reading and spending time with family and friends”

Elyssa Glenn

Position: PCJH Science Teacher

Hometown: Magnolia

College: Knox College

Degree: Education Studies and Chemistry

Why PC 535: “I chose to teach at PCJH because I want to give back to the community where I grew up.”

Hobbies: “Spending time in nature, reading and cuddling my two cats”

Connie Berg

Position: PCES Paraprofessional

Hometown: Princeton

College: IVCC

Degree: Paraprofessional Certificate

Why PC 535: “My kids went to PC schools and I like the smaller school setting.”

Hobbies: “Hiking, kayaking, gardening and motorcycle riding”

Hayleigh Olson

Position: PCPS Paraprofessional

Hometown: Ladd

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Food and Nutrition Management with a minor in Food Studies

Why PC 535: “I have always been interested in Education, but was nervous to pursue a career in something, that wasn’t the subject of my degree. When a position opened up in the district, I took it!”

Hobbies: “Hanging out with my family, hanging out with my dogs Olivia and Molly, bowling and reading books.”

Heather Boggio

Position: PCPS Cook

Hometown: Hennepin

College: IVCC

Degree: Certified Nurses Assistance

Why PC 535: “The kids!”

Hobbies: “Family, camping and fishing”

John Ward

Position: Director of Technology

Hometown: Woodridge

College: IVSS

Degree: AAS Computer Information Systems

Why PC 535: “I really learned a lot in my time here; it has been a great experience.”

Hobbies: “Tinkering with old electronics and mechanical devices”

Allison Delhotal

Position: PCJH Cook

Hometown: Granville

Hobbies: “Spending time with my family and my dog.”

Others hires include Laura Lucas, PCHS custodian; Ashley Ellena, PCES paraprofessional; Samantha Curry, PCPS paraprofessional; Erica Falk, PCHS paraprofessional; Sulema Menchaca, PCJH paraprofessional.