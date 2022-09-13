Putnam County School District 535 announces new hires

Putnam County School District 535 announced it’s recent hires from the end of the 2021-22 and the beginning of the 2022-23 school years.

The district’s new hires are as follows:

Natalie Lindig

Position: PCPS and PCES Music

Hometown: Ottawa

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Bachelor’s in Music Education and Bachelor’s in Music Performance

Why PC 535: “PC’s core values and goals align with my own. I could tell right off the bat that this would be a supportive and welcoming environment. I could also tell that PC values the arts, and that is extremely important to have that administrative support as a music teacher.”

Hobbies: “Yoga, reading, Netflix, playing flute and piano”

Lisa Goddard

Position: PCJH English-Language Arts Teacher

Hometown: Peru

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Why PC 535: “PC is a great school district and I wanted to be part of the team.”

Hobbies: “Watching movies, going out to dinner, motorcycle rides and traveling”

Amy Olson

Position: PCES 4th Grade Teacher

Hometown: New Bedford

College: Augustana College and Illinois State University

Degree: Elementary Education and Curriculum & Instruction

Why PC 535: “I have a lot of respect for the education system here having my kids educated in the District.”

Hobbies: “Reading, watching sports and true crime shows”

Rebecca Wiesbrock

Position: PCPS Paraprofessional

Hometown: Granville

College: Bradley University

Degree: Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Management with concentration in Human Resource, minor in Creative Writing

Why PC 535: “I graduated from PC and my children go to PC – we love PC!”

Hobbies: “Baseball (Go White Sox), PC sports, running a legodrive for Children’s Hospital of Illinois, baking and decorating cakes, fishing, music and time with my family”

Gina Urnikis

Position: PCPS and PCES School Social Worker

Hometown: Hennepin

College: Illinois State University and Aurora University

Degree: Bachelor’s in Social Work and Master’s in Social Work with specialization in School Social Work

Why PC 535: I am from the community and am passionate to help the children of our community continue to grow and succeed.

Hobbies: “Fishing, reading and spending time with my daughter”

Brianna Legner

Position: PCES and PCHS Speech-Language Pathologist

Hometown: Princeton

College: University of Illinois

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing and Master of Arts in Speech and Hearing

Why PC 535: “I chose Putnam County because I wanted to return to the area and serve local students and families. I grew up close to Putnam County and heard nothing but great things about this district. I believe the values and relationships are strong in a small rural district where the staff know and care about each other and their students. I was honored to be hired as the new Speech Pathologist and I look forward to a wonderful school year.”

Hobbies: “Distance running, playing the piano, shopping and hanging out with family and friends”

Becca Herrmann

Position: PCJH Special Education Teacher

Hometown: Spring Valley

College: IVCC, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University

Degree: Communications and Special Education

Why PC 535: “I wanted to teach junior high to high school age. It is close to home, and since the community is similar to mine I knew I would feel welcomed.”

Hobbies: “Watching sports, golf, cooking, reading and Wordle/Quordle”

Katie Bratkovich

Position: PCHS Social Studies Teacher

Hometown: Peru

College: IVCC and Eastern Illinois University

Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a Teaching Certificate for Social Studies

Why PC 535: “My dad used to substitute teach in the district and always had positive things to say about the district. When I saw that there was a position open for Social Studies, I applied right away. I am very happy that I did.”

Hobbies: “Cooking, reading and keeping up with the latest trends in makeup”

Christian Harris

Position: PCJH Science Teacher

Hometown: Hennepin

College: Northern Illinois University

Degree: Bachelor’s of Science

Why PC 535: “There’s no place like home, and PC is home to me!”

Hobbies: “Watching movies, playing basketball and working out”

Amanda Bank

Position: PCHS Agriculture Teacher

Hometown: Paxton

College: Illinois State University and The University of Illinois

Degree: Bachelor in Agriculture Communications and Leadership –Master of Science in Agriculture Education

Why PC 535: “After relocating to the Illinois Valley area in April, I saw PC’s need for an agriculture instructor. I’ve always had a passion for educating our youth in agriculture and promoting agricultural careers, which I didn’t do in communications and marketing roles before, so making the change to education felt like a natural fit!”

Hobbies: “Photography, warm weather and spending time with my little family”

Jamie Munson

Position: School Nurse

Hometown: Princeton

College: IVCC and Chamberlain College of Nursing

Degree: Bachelors in Nursing

Why PC 535: “I chose the PC school district because I am also from a small town, and enjoy getting to know most of the students in the district. I’m so excited to be back this year!”

Hobbies: “Working out, baking, reading and spending time with family and friends”

Elyssa Glenn

Position: PCJH Science Teacher

Hometown: Magnolia

College: Knox College

Degree: Education Studies and Chemistry

Why PC 535: “I chose to teach at PCJH because I want to give back to the community where I grew up.”

Hobbies: “Spending time in nature, reading and cuddling my two cats”

Connie Berg

Position: PCES Paraprofessional

Hometown: Princeton

College: IVCC

Degree: Paraprofessional Certificate

Why PC 535: “My kids went to PC schools and I like the smaller school setting.”

Hobbies: “Hiking, kayaking, gardening and motorcycle riding”

Hayleigh Olson

Position: PCPS Paraprofessional

Hometown: Ladd

College: Illinois State University

Degree: Food and Nutrition Management with a minor in Food Studies

Why PC 535: “I have always been interested in Education, but was nervous to pursue a career in something, that wasn’t the subject of my degree. When a position opened up in the district, I took it!”

Hobbies: “Hanging out with my family, hanging out with my dogs Olivia and Molly, bowling and reading books.”

Heather Boggio

Position: PCPS Cook

Hometown: Hennepin

College: IVCC

Degree: Certified Nurses Assistance

Why PC 535: “The kids!”

Hobbies: “Family, camping and fishing”

John Ward

Position: Director of Technology

Hometown: Woodridge

College: IVSS

Degree: AAS Computer Information Systems

Why PC 535: “I really learned a lot in my time here; it has been a great experience.”

Hobbies: “Tinkering with old electronics and mechanical devices”

Allison Delhotal

Position: PCJH Cook

Hometown: Granville

Hobbies: “Spending time with my family and my dog.”

Others hires include Laura Lucas, PCHS custodian; Ashley Ellena, PCES paraprofessional; Samantha Curry, PCPS paraprofessional; Erica Falk, PCHS paraprofessional; Sulema Menchaca, PCJH paraprofessional.