Putnam County School District 535 announces new hires

Putnam County School District 535 announced it’s recent hires from the end of the 2021-22 and the beginning of the 2022-23 school years.
The district’s new hires are as follows:
Natalie Lindig
Position: PCPS and PCES Music
Hometown: Ottawa
College: Illinois State University
Degree: Bachelor’s in Music Education and Bachelor’s in Music Performance
Why PC 535: “PC’s core values and goals align with my own. I could tell right off the bat that this would be a supportive and welcoming environment. I could also tell that PC values the arts, and that is extremely important to have that administrative support as a music teacher.”
Hobbies: “Yoga, reading, Netflix, playing flute and piano”
Lisa Goddard
Position: PCJH English-Language Arts Teacher
Hometown: Peru
College: Illinois State University
Degree: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Why PC 535: “PC is a great school district and I wanted to be part of the team.”
Hobbies: “Watching movies, going out to dinner, motorcycle rides and traveling”
Amy Olson
Position: PCES 4th Grade Teacher
Hometown: New Bedford
College: Augustana College and Illinois State University
Degree: Elementary Education and Curriculum & Instruction
Why PC 535: “I have a lot of respect for the education system here having my kids educated in the District.”
Hobbies: “Reading, watching sports and true crime shows”
Rebecca Wiesbrock
Position: PCPS Paraprofessional
Hometown: Granville
College: Bradley University
Degree: Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Management with concentration in Human Resource, minor in Creative Writing
Why PC 535: “I graduated from PC and my children go to PC – we love PC!”
Hobbies: “Baseball (Go White Sox), PC sports, running a legodrive for Children’s Hospital of Illinois, baking and decorating cakes, fishing, music and time with my family”
Gina Urnikis
Position: PCPS and PCES School Social Worker
Hometown: Hennepin
College: Illinois State University and Aurora University
Degree: Bachelor’s in Social Work and Master’s in Social Work with specialization in School Social Work
Why PC 535: I am from the community and am passionate to help the children of our community continue to grow and succeed.
Hobbies: “Fishing, reading and spending time with my daughter”
Brianna Legner
Position: PCES and PCHS Speech-Language Pathologist
Hometown: Princeton
College: University of Illinois
Degree: Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing and Master of Arts in Speech and Hearing
Why PC 535: “I chose Putnam County because I wanted to return to the area and serve local students and families. I grew up close to Putnam County and heard nothing but great things about this district. I believe the values and relationships are strong in a small rural district where the staff know and care about each other and their students. I was honored to be hired as the new Speech Pathologist and I look forward to a wonderful school year.”
Hobbies: “Distance running, playing the piano, shopping and hanging out with family and friends”
Becca Herrmann
Position: PCJH Special Education Teacher
Hometown: Spring Valley
College: IVCC, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University
Degree: Communications and Special Education
Why PC 535: “I wanted to teach junior high to high school age. It is close to home, and since the community is similar to mine I knew I would feel welcomed.”
Hobbies: “Watching sports, golf, cooking, reading and Wordle/Quordle”
Katie Bratkovich
Position: PCHS Social Studies Teacher
Hometown: Peru
College: IVCC and Eastern Illinois University
Degree: Bachelor of Arts with a Teaching Certificate for Social Studies
Why PC 535: “My dad used to substitute teach in the district and always had positive things to say about the district. When I saw that there was a position open for Social Studies, I applied right away. I am very happy that I did.”
Hobbies: “Cooking, reading and keeping up with the latest trends in makeup”
Christian Harris
Position: PCJH Science Teacher
Hometown: Hennepin
College: Northern Illinois University
Degree: Bachelor’s of Science
Why PC 535: “There’s no place like home, and PC is home to me!”
Hobbies: “Watching movies, playing basketball and working out”
Amanda Bank
Position: PCHS Agriculture Teacher
Hometown: Paxton
College: Illinois State University and The University of Illinois
Degree: Bachelor in Agriculture Communications and Leadership –Master of Science in Agriculture Education
Why PC 535: “After relocating to the Illinois Valley area in April, I saw PC’s need for an agriculture instructor. I’ve always had a passion for educating our youth in agriculture and promoting agricultural careers, which I didn’t do in communications and marketing roles before, so making the change to education felt like a natural fit!”
Hobbies: “Photography, warm weather and spending time with my little family”
Jamie Munson
Position: School Nurse
Hometown: Princeton
College: IVCC and Chamberlain College of Nursing
Degree: Bachelors in Nursing
Why PC 535: “I chose the PC school district because I am also from a small town, and enjoy getting to know most of the students in the district. I’m so excited to be back this year!”
Hobbies: “Working out, baking, reading and spending time with family and friends”
Elyssa Glenn
Position: PCJH Science Teacher
Hometown: Magnolia
College: Knox College
Degree: Education Studies and Chemistry
Why PC 535: “I chose to teach at PCJH because I want to give back to the community where I grew up.”
Hobbies: “Spending time in nature, reading and cuddling my two cats”
Connie Berg
Position: PCES Paraprofessional
Hometown: Princeton
College: IVCC
Degree: Paraprofessional Certificate
Why PC 535: “My kids went to PC schools and I like the smaller school setting.”
Hobbies: “Hiking, kayaking, gardening and motorcycle riding”
Hayleigh Olson
Position: PCPS Paraprofessional
Hometown: Ladd
College: Illinois State University
Degree: Food and Nutrition Management with a minor in Food Studies
Why PC 535: “I have always been interested in Education, but was nervous to pursue a career in something, that wasn’t the subject of my degree. When a position opened up in the district, I took it!”
Hobbies: “Hanging out with my family, hanging out with my dogs Olivia and Molly, bowling and reading books.”
Heather Boggio
Position: PCPS Cook
Hometown: Hennepin
College: IVCC
Degree: Certified Nurses Assistance
Why PC 535: “The kids!”
Hobbies: “Family, camping and fishing”
John Ward
Position: Director of Technology
Hometown: Woodridge
College: IVSS
Degree: AAS Computer Information Systems
Why PC 535: “I really learned a lot in my time here; it has been a great experience.”
Hobbies: “Tinkering with old electronics and mechanical devices”
Allison Delhotal
Position: PCJH Cook
Hometown: Granville
Hobbies: “Spending time with my family and my dog.”
Others hires include Laura Lucas, PCHS custodian; Ashley Ellena, PCES paraprofessional; Samantha Curry, PCPS paraprofessional; Erica Falk, PCHS paraprofessional; Sulema Menchaca, PCJH paraprofessional.