IVCC to host College 101 on Wednesday, Sept. 28

Illinois Valley Community College’s Admissions Office will host College 101 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in room CTC124.

This event will inform anyone interested in the college search process including parents and guardians of current high school students.

The agenda includes college application and admission timelines, types of colleges, major and financial aid. Guests will have an opportunity to ask questions one-on-one at 6:30 p.m.

For information or to RSVP, visit www.ivcc.edu/visit.