September 12, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC to host College 101 on Wednesday, Sept. 28

Event to be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

An IVCC student works in one of the many hallway study areas as the Oglesby campus. (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Admissions Office will host College 101 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in room CTC124.

This event will inform anyone interested in the college search process including parents and guardians of current high school students.

The agenda includes college application and admission timelines, types of colleges, major and financial aid. Guests will have an opportunity to ask questions one-on-one at 6:30 p.m.

For information or to RSVP, visit www.ivcc.edu/visit.