Applications for Illinois Valley Community College’s presidential search are being accepted through Oct.9 at www.ivcc.edu/presidentialsearch.

Dr. Jerry Corcoran announced in August that he was retiring effective July 1. Corcoran has been IVCC’s president for 14 years.

Applications must be completed and submitted by Oct. 9 in order to be considered. For more information, contact Dr. James Carlson, search consultant, at jim_carlson@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0326.