IVCC’s computer basics and internet safety course to begin on Sept. 23

Illinois Valley Community College will host a computer basics and internet safety course. This four-session class will first meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

The following sessions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 in room A323.

The course will feature basic Windows 10 tools including my computer, recycle bin, ways to customize your desktop and how to run multiple programs and use shortcuts.

Participants will also install programs, check their hard drives, delete and restore files and change mouse settings. An internet overview and safety practices will be covered.

Class instructor Doreen Balzarini will work at a comfortable pace. A textbook is required for this course and can be purchased at https://www.ivccbookstore.com/category/10002562.

The course cost is $129 and the course id is #550.