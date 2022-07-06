IVCC Ottawa center expands fall course offerings

Fall course offerings have been expanded at Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center at 321 W. Main St.

Courses include Human Growth and Development, several sections of the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Global Environment, Principles of Microeconomics, English Composition I and II, General Psychology, Marriage and Family, and Fundamentals of Speech.

Ottawa Center’s downtown location is an option for students residing on the east side of the district. Parking is available in the rear of the facility, just steps from classrooms.

The center’s services include tuition payment, registration, counseling, library pick-up and return, bookstore order pick-up, career services, tutoring in math and writing, financial aid counseling by appointment, disability services on Tuesdays by appointment and placement testing.

IVCC’s fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 15. Visit www.ivcc.edu/ottawacenter or call Ottawa Center coordinator Jeannette Frahm at 815-224-0800 for information.