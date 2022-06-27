La Salle-Peru Christian School will host Tuesday open house

La Salle-Peru Christian School will have an open house 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

This open house is for families in the community who would like to see the school and get information about registration. Teachers and staff will be available to answer any questions concerning the curriculum and school. Current students and parents are welcome to attend.

LPCS has openings in 4-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade.

Kindergarten classes (K4 and K5) meet 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a half-day option. Students entering the kindergarten program must be the age of their grade by Sept. 1.

Before/After School Care is offered for students.

Go to www.lpchristian.org for more information. La Salle-Peru Christian School was established in 1978 and is a ministry of First Baptist Church of La Salle. It is located at 200 24th St., La Salle (corner of Chartres Street and Wenzel Road).