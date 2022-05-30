Marquette, LaMoille students earn associate degrees at IVCC

Marquette Academy seniors Kaitlyn Magoonaugh and Isabel Garkey graduated magna cum laude while earning associate degrees from Illinois Valley Community College. The women were in Marquette Academy’s “Running Start” program with IVCC. They graduated from Marquette on May 29. Magna cum laude signifies a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

LaMoille High School senior Kiersten Shevokas earned an associate degree from Illinois Valley Community College as part of LaMoille’s College and Career Start program. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Additionally, LaMoille High School senior Kiersten Shevokas earned an associate degree from Illinois Valley Community College as part of LaMoille’s College and Career Start program. Shevokas took dual credit courses at IVCC and LaMoille to earn 63 college credits while simultaneously earning high school credit. She graduated from high school May 27.

More than 800 students took IVCC dual credit courses at 17 district high schools this year.



