May 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Early childhood education scholarship available at IVCC

Scholarship covers tuition, fees starting fall and running through June 2024

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby (Shaw Local News Network)

Individuals seeking additional credentials and/or an undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Education, may be eligible for the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship.

The ECACE covers tuition, fees and cost of attendance starting this fall and running through June 2024. Anyone working in licensed or licensed-exempt sites or paraprofessionals in preschool or kindergarten are eligible.

Most IVCC ECE courses are available online, with several courses delivered via flex formats: in-person, live streamed or through recordings.

“Our students enjoy access to delivery options that work best for them,” said Tammy Landgraf, IVCC ECE program coordinator.

“Other than eight weeks of student teaching completed in their home district, students have an all-online transfer to Illinois State University or the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign,” Landgraf said.

“ISU and UIUC built the transfer options specifically for AAS transfer place-based students.”

For information, visit www.isac.org/ECACEscholarship. Fall semester begins Aug. 15.