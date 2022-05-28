Early childhood education scholarship available at IVCC

Individuals seeking additional credentials and/or an undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Education, may be eligible for the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship.

The ECACE covers tuition, fees and cost of attendance starting this fall and running through June 2024. Anyone working in licensed or licensed-exempt sites or paraprofessionals in preschool or kindergarten are eligible.

Most IVCC ECE courses are available online, with several courses delivered via flex formats: in-person, live streamed or through recordings.

“Our students enjoy access to delivery options that work best for them,” said Tammy Landgraf, IVCC ECE program coordinator.

“Other than eight weeks of student teaching completed in their home district, students have an all-online transfer to Illinois State University or the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign,” Landgraf said.

“ISU and UIUC built the transfer options specifically for AAS transfer place-based students.”

For information, visit www.isac.org/ECACEscholarship. Fall semester begins Aug. 15.