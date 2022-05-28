20 eighth graders graduate Peru Catholic

Twenty Peru Catholic School eighth grade students participated in a graduation ceremony May 19 at St. Joseph’s Church.

Special awards presented at the ceremony were: Knights of Columbus Award to Ruby Michels; the American Legion Awards to Chase Burkart and Jack Curran; the St. Joseph Holy Name Scholarship to St. Bede Academy to Jillian Pinter and Brody Hahn and the Benjamin Schlagheck Memorial Scholarship to St. Bede Academy to Caden Carls. Top Academic Award recipients were Braden Curran, Jack Curran and Jillian Pinter.

Members of the 2022 Peru Catholic School graduating class were: Chase Burkart, Caden Carls, Braden Curran, Jack Curran, Kiely Domyancich, Clayton Fusinetti, Brody Hahn, Rosilee Meuser, Ruby Michels, Ella Mudge, Jillian Pinter, Chipper Rossi, Sara Ruiz, Laney Senica, William Sramek, Miranda Torres, Battista Verucchi, Devin Windsor, Marissa Windsor and Landon Zellers.