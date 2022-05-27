IVCC hosts program to help incoming college students

A new short-term program designed to help incoming college students adjust to college and thrive once they’re on campus will launch this summer at Illinois Valley Community College.

The summer bridge program, “Get Set,” provides “a quick burst of intense support” to boost learning and coping strategies, academic skills, familiarity with campus technology and connect to academic and social resources.

The free program is open to new high school graduates and adults coming to IVCC for the first time or returning to classes after time away.

“If you’re ready for college, great. If you’re ready to go but want some support as you start, Get Set might be for you,” said Tina Hardy, who will coordinate and teach the program.

“Readiness for college isn’t just about academics. It’s about knowing college lingo, processes and resources. It’s about a meaningful connection to people and knowing how to manage yourself, your time and your tasks when college isn’t the only important aspect of your life,” Hardy said.

Class begins July 25 and is offered in-person in morning or evening sessions. Morning meets for a week; night meets twice a week for three weeks. Each of the five sessions is four hours long.

Once fall semester starts, students will be paired with mentors who’ll continue helping them adjust and thrive.

Get Set participants are being accepted now but enrollment is limited to 15 graduating high school students and 15 adult students.

Students must be nominated online for the program and complete an application. Information and the nomination is at ivcc.edu/readysetgo/. For questions, contact Hardy at 815-224-0284 or tina_hardy@ivcc.edu.