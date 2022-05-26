May 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

IVCC extends deadline for ‘earn and learn’ ag program

Program provides paid internships, summer jobs, reimbursements

By Shaw Local News Network
AgView FS manager David Horras (left) with IVCC ag student Jolene Bobinski, IVCC agriculture program coordinator Willard Mott and President Jerry Corcoran. Bobinski was AgView’s first Earn and Learn intern.

AgView FS manager David Horras (left) with IVCC ag student Jolene Bobinski, IVCC agriculture program coordinator Willard Mott and President Jerry Corcoran. Bobinski was AgView’s first Earn and Learn intern. (Photo provided by IVCC)

The deadline to apply for 2022 GRAINCO FS and AgView FS “Earn and Learn” programs at Illinois Valley Community College has been extended to June 30.

The program provides paid internships, summer jobs and two years reimbursement of all education expenses while completing IVCC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in agriculture. Participants are also guaranteed three years full-time employment with GRAINCO or AgView.

For information, contact IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott at 815-224-0413 orWillard_mott@ivcc.edu.