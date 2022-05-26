IVCC extends deadline for ‘earn and learn’ ag program

The deadline to apply for 2022 GRAINCO FS and AgView FS “Earn and Learn” programs at Illinois Valley Community College has been extended to June 30.

The program provides paid internships, summer jobs and two years reimbursement of all education expenses while completing IVCC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in agriculture. Participants are also guaranteed three years full-time employment with GRAINCO or AgView.

For information, contact IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott at 815-224-0413 orWillard_mott@ivcc.edu.