L-P Area Career Center hosts summer showcase for seventh, eighth graders

The L-P Area Career Center will be hosting another free Summer Hands-on Showcase for local seventh and eighth grade students from June 13 to 17 at La Salle-Peru High School.

Students can register for sessions in computer-aided design (CAD), computer programming, carpentry, machines, graphic arts, firefighting/EMT, electrical wiring and culinary arts. Registration will be from May 10-19 on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be morning and afternoon sessions. There is no cost to participate but students must be able to provide their own transportation to the school.

Register at sravte.org and look for “summer showcase” in the drop-down menu. For more information, call 815-223-2454.