Ag ambassadors will assist IVCC in recruiting

For the first time, Illinois Valley Community College agriculture ambassadors will accompany the college’s admission’s staff on high school visits next fall.

Ambassadors expected to participate include Rilan Rosengren, of Ottawa; Harley Sterling, of La Salle; and Perris Stachlewitz, of Mendota.

“We could not ask for better champions to help promote our program to high school prospects than our own students,” said IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott.

“Rilan, Perris and Harley can speak first-hand about the limitless opportunities in agriculture and about the supportive nature of our program,” Mott said.

Ambassadors will accompany student recruitment specialist Gracelyn Quesse and others on visits to district schools.

Mott said IVCC’s district is home to some of the top-flight high school ag programs in the state. Ambassador outreach can make a difference in all schools.

“Ambassadors will make personal connections with prospects and encourage them to attend IVCC. Peer-to-peer recruiting is a powerful tool,” Mott said.

High school ag programs (completely or partially) within IVCC’s district include Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest, Henry Senachwine, LaMoille, Marquette Academy, Mendota, Midland, Ottawa, Princeton, Putnam County, Seneca, Serena, Streator and Woodland.

IVCC ag enrollment has grown three straight years. Fall 2021 enrollment was up 47% over fall 2020 and credit hours nearly doubled. The program relaunched in 2016 with nine students.

For information, contact Mott at Willard_mott@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0413. Summer and fall registration is underway.