New sculpture ‘Realm’ redefines La Salle-Peru High School entrance

La Salle-Peru High School art students were among the first Monday to view the new sculpture “Realm” at the Sixth Street main entry to the school, and also among the first to put the piece into perspective.

That’s because artist Rodney Carroll, who created it, asked them what “realm” means to them?

Carroll received many different answers, which was fitting, because he wanted it to hold many different meanings depending on the viewer.

“It can be the realm you lived in in your mind at the time,” Carroll said.

" ... Realm can mean something different at this stage of life than the next stage of life.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Rodney Carroll, of Baltimore, Maryland, wipes the surface of his sculpture "Realm" on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Sixth Street main entrance at La Salle-Peru High School. The gifts of the new sculpture and marquee sign were donated by the L-P Class of 1967. (Scott Anderson)

In light of school officials looking to dress up the school’s new main entrance, the sculpture was a gift from the La Salle-Peru Class of 1967. It was installed Monday using a crane. A granite plinth was put in place, which serves as the base of the sculpture.

Carroll, an artist from Baltimore, Maryland, created the piece and visited with students from Julie Jenkins’ art class, along with members of the Class of 1967. Carroll is recognized nationally for his large-scale sculptures awarded through public and private art commissions. His sculptures are included in national and international parks and gardens, universities and institutions, and public, private, museum and corporate collections.

The artist worked closely with Class of 1967 alum James Yesinowski and Cheryl DePaepe to gain their input, as well as from students in recently-retired Larisa Sarver’s art classes.

Carroll said he received photographs of the school and snippets of community history to consider.

The Class of 1967 also donated a marquee welcoming visitors to the Sixth Street entrance.

“We wanted to give back to the school,” said DePaepe, who was present for Carroll’s visits with art students, noting the class had money remaining from its 50th reunion. “We’ve always had a good camaraderie among our group.”

DePaepe said a group of five to six alumni researched artists, before selecting Carroll.

There will be a public dedication ceremony for the renovated main entry and art sculpture, “Realm,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Sixth Street main entry. The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting and brief comments from Superintendent Steven Wrobleski and organizers of the sculpture and new marquee donation, DePaepe and Yesinowski.







