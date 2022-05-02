Putnam County Rotary and Junior High unveil final inspirational bulletin board

With eighth grade graduation quickly approaching, Putnam County Rotary and Junior High unveil their final inspirational bulletin board for the month of May.

This bulletin board shows the hands of every eighth grader reaching high to the heading, “Reaching For the Stars.”

The rotary has enjoyed surprising the students with a different message each month and getting feedback from not just the students but from teachers, parents and family members as well.

Rotary has tried to use inspirational words that would make the Junior High students think, act on and remember as they continue their life journey.

The bulletin board was accompanied by an essay written by PCJH Interact members Bryson Brown and Hannah Peterson. Brown and Peterson talk about achieving goals both individually and by working together:

“This month our bulletin board is reminding us to reach for the stars. It reminds us if we try hard enough we can achieve our goals. It shows us that even though we are all different and have different ideas, we can all make a difference in the world if we reach for the stars in our journey in life.

All the hands show us that we can reach for the stars and our goals alone or by working together. If we all work together to help each other, we can all achieve our goals. So when you have a goal you want to achieve, just remember to go for it. Always reach for the stars.”