La Salle-Peru High names Renaissance Students of the Month for April 2022

The La Salle-Peru High School April Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Eric Lockwood, Corey Walker, Ryan Morgan, Brynne Wendelken, Devin Denham, Sebastian Serratos, Stevan Sanchez, Haileigh Steinhauer, Mallory Freeman and Johnna Urbanowski. Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Lockwood also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Lori Janko Wilke of State Farm Insurance.