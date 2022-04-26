April 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Hall High School inducts National Honor Society members

13 students were inducted

By Shaw Local News Network
Hall High School inducted members to its National Honor Society. They are (front row, left to right) Gabe Lucas, Clara Jablonski, Jennifer Casford, Izzie Cacciatori, Abby Kaszynski, Hope Whightsil, Lili Heredia, (back row, left to right) Sarah Beier, Collin Brown, Grant Plym, Kyler Lapp, Jayden Jones and Shechinah Ridley (Photo provided by Hall High School)

The Hall High School National Honor Society held its induction ceremony April 20.

The National Honor Society is a prestigious club. Its members must be outstanding in service, leadership, character, as well as scholarship. A candidate must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Potential candidates fill out activity sheets and then a select group of teachers (selected on a rotating basis) score the applicants based on service, leadership and character.

Current NHS members are Victoria Ullrich, Reese McDonald, Dominic Guerrini, Elizabeth Wenzel, Katelyn Pullam, Molly Dalzot, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Daisy Ruiz, Maggie Filippini, Mia DeAngelo, Artie Argubright, Kali Vassos, Mia Mautino, Colin Finklea, Caleb Savitch and Kierra Wozniak.

Thirteen students were inducted this year. New members include: Sarah Beier, daughter of Jason and Jami Beier; Collin Brown, son of Steve and Randi Brown; Izzie Cacciatori, daughter of Justin and Amy Cacciatori; Jennifer Casford, daughter of Jason and Tricia Casford; Lili Heredia, daughter of Jen Heredia; Clara Jablonski, daughter of Dough and Jennifer Jablonski; Jayden Jones, daughter of Lee and Lisa Jones, sister of Antoine Jones; Abby Kaszynski, daughter of Kyle Kaszynski and Darci Venture; Kyler Lapp, son of Trentyn Lapp and Stacey Andrews; Gabe Lucas, son of Bob and Susan Lucas; Grant Plym, son of Zach and Jen Plym; Shechinah Ridley, daughter of Robin Ridley; and Hope Whighstil, daughter of Greg and Kelli Whightsil.

All National Honor Society members and parents were honored at a reception immediately after the ceremony in the gym lobby. The advisor is Cody Miller.