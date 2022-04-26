Hall High School inducts National Honor Society members

The Hall High School National Honor Society held its induction ceremony April 20.

The National Honor Society is a prestigious club. Its members must be outstanding in service, leadership, character, as well as scholarship. A candidate must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Potential candidates fill out activity sheets and then a select group of teachers (selected on a rotating basis) score the applicants based on service, leadership and character.

Current NHS members are Victoria Ullrich, Reese McDonald, Dominic Guerrini, Elizabeth Wenzel, Katelyn Pullam, Molly Dalzot, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Daisy Ruiz, Maggie Filippini, Mia DeAngelo, Artie Argubright, Kali Vassos, Mia Mautino, Colin Finklea, Caleb Savitch and Kierra Wozniak.

Thirteen students were inducted this year. New members include: Sarah Beier, daughter of Jason and Jami Beier; Collin Brown, son of Steve and Randi Brown; Izzie Cacciatori, daughter of Justin and Amy Cacciatori; Jennifer Casford, daughter of Jason and Tricia Casford; Lili Heredia, daughter of Jen Heredia; Clara Jablonski, daughter of Dough and Jennifer Jablonski; Jayden Jones, daughter of Lee and Lisa Jones, sister of Antoine Jones; Abby Kaszynski, daughter of Kyle Kaszynski and Darci Venture; Kyler Lapp, son of Trentyn Lapp and Stacey Andrews; Gabe Lucas, son of Bob and Susan Lucas; Grant Plym, son of Zach and Jen Plym; Shechinah Ridley, daughter of Robin Ridley; and Hope Whighstil, daughter of Greg and Kelli Whightsil.

All National Honor Society members and parents were honored at a reception immediately after the ceremony in the gym lobby. The advisor is Cody Miller.