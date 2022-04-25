Putnam County School District to host timely and meaningful consultation meeting

The Putnam County School District #535 will host an Illinois State Board of Education mandated meeting for private/parochial school parents, private/parochial school representatives and parents of homeschooled students with special needs.

This public meeting will include discussion regarding allocated state funding, known as non-public proportionate share for special education students attending private/parochial schools or homeschooled students.

Administrative representatives from the district along with representatives who homeschool their children or children who attend a private/parochial school within district boundaries will also participate in this timely meaningful consultation in compliance with ISBE regulations for the 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 for the Timely and Meaningful Consultation and at 9:30 AM for the Timely and Meaningful Consultation ARP.

The meetings will be held at Putnam County Elementary School in Hennepin or will also be available on a virtual platform.

Requests to virtually attend the meeting must be pre-arranged with the Putnam County District #535 Student Services Secretary by 4:00 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 via email to Megan Goetz at goetzm@pcschools535.org or by voicemail at 815-882-2800 ext 8.

Provide your name and email address and an invitation to the virtual meeting with instructions will then be emailed to the requestor.