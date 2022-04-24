IVCC partners with University of St. Francis to offer graduate credit for teachers

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer “Student-Involved Classroom Assessment” from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday’s beginning May 31.

The eight-week, in-person course will be taught by Steven Wrobleski. This course, for teachers and administrators, earns successful completers 32 professional development hours from IVCC or 3 graduate credit hours from University of St. Francis.

There will be a focus on building a deep understanding of the difference between sound and unsound classroom assessment by framing assessments as a teaching tool and integral component of the instructional process.

Students will strengthen their research, analytical, speaking and writing skills through balance theory and practice. Emphasis will be on the purpose and quality of an assessment, developing confidence and skills in classroom assessments, student involvement in the process and how to become a leader in developing classroom assessments.

Cost of the course is $249. For information, call 815-224-0427 or visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll to register.