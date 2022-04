As part of an Earth Day activity, students and staff at La Salle-Peru High School spent a class period picking up trash around the campus and neighboring community.

The activity was organized by the LPHS Green Team and LPHS Activities Director Jason Miller.

Students filled numerous garbage bags with litter from the neighborhood and woodland area.

Ruby Sykes (front) uses a stick to pull trash from the ravine north of Howard Fellows Stadium on the La Salle-Peru High School campus during an Earth Day activity on Friday, April 22, 2022, as fellow freshman Trinity Mojica looks on. (Photo provided by Matt Baker, La Salle-Peru High School)