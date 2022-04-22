IVCC hosts wind ensemble concert May 5

Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will likely include the music of Morton Gould, Franz Biebl, John Philip Sousa, Percy Aldridge Grainger, Carolyn Bremer, David Maslanka, Alfred Reed and James Curnow.

Selections will include American Salute, Children’s March “Over the Hills and Far Away,” Early Light, Punchinello, and Give Us This Day, amongst other selections.

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality wind and percussion music.