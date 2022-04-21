IVCC Medical Assistant program celebrates first graduation

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assistant program celebrated seven gradates at its first graduation ceremony recently in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Graduates include Brandee Bernhardt and Emily Mitchell of Oglesby, Christine Buckley of Ransom, Breanne Fultz of Mendota, Danya Garcia and Melissa Lisette Serna of Ottawa, and Kelly Smith of Princeton.

IVCC’s four-semester, 29.5 credit hour program began in January 2020.

Medical assistants perform a combination of administrative and clinical tasks such as initial patient assessment, physical exams, medical histories, collection and processing of samples and patient prep, among other duties.

A few seats remain in the program’s next start in August. Contact program coordinator Kaity Ritter at 815-224-0274 or Kaity_ritter@ivcc.edu. To register, call Records at 815-224-0447.